 

Dolby Laboratories Chief Financial Officer Lewis Chew to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2021 Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced that Lewis Chew, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Dolby Laboratories, will present at the Morgan Stanley 2021 Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://investor.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:
Jason Dea
Dolby Laboratories
415-357-7002
investor@dolby.com

Media Contact:
Karen Hartquist
Dolby Laboratories
415-505-8357
karen.hartquist@dolby.com




