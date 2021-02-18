Dolby Laboratories Chief Financial Officer Lewis Chew to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2021 Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced that Lewis Chew, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Dolby Laboratories, will present at the Morgan Stanley 2021 Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT).



A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://investor.dolby.com.