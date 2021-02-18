 

Phunware Closes Public Offering of Common Stock

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock, effective February 12, 2021.

Phunware sold a total of 11,761,111 shares of its common stock in the offering, after the underwriter’s partial exercise of its overallotment option. Net proceeds to Phunware from the offering were approximately $24.7 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. Northland Securities Inc. and Roth Capital Partners acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in the offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 11, 2021. A final prospectus supplement related to the offering was filed with the SEC on February 12, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Northland Securities, Inc., Attention: Heidi Fletcher, 150 South Fifth Street, Suite 3300, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by calling (612) 851-4918, or by emailing hfletcher@northlandcapitalmarkets.com; Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (800) 678-9147 or by accessing the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

