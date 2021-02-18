Dallas, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc., (OTCQB:SHMP), an aquaculture Company which has developed and patented the first commercially operational Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) for shrimp, announced today that it has appointed Peter Najarian to its advisory board. “We could not be more pleased to have Pete join our advisory board at such a pivotal time in the company’s history,” said Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp. “Pete is arguably one of the most seasoned capital market and entrepreneurial thought leaders in the country. As we continue preparing to launch both our La Coste and NaturalShrimp Iowa locations, we look forward to having access to Pete’s input on strategy. Furthermore, we are in the process of appointing additional industry leaders to our advisory board who will provide further valuable insights as we exponentially grow our business,” added Easterling.

“Having Pete join our advisory board allows NaturalShrimp the opportunity to utilize one of the most well-known and respected business figures in finance,” said William Delgado, CFO of NaturalShrimp. “We will look for Pete’s insights to future macro-economic trends that may impact our business as we begin our expansion in 2021. The company also looks forward to the guidance Pete will provide as we aspire to become an important fixture within the consumer staples segment of the market,” added Delgado.“I am excited to join NaturalShrimp as they continue to successfully expand their presence within the seafood industry,” said Pete Najarian. “I am confident that I can provide NaturalShrimp with guidance that will further the company’s objective to operate ecologically controlled, fully contained independent production facilities for the purpose of raising Pacific white shrimp,” added Najarian.Pete Najarian, the “Pit Boss,” was ranked one of the top 100 traders by Trader Monthly magazine and in 2005 co-founded, together with his brother Jon “DRJ” Najarian, the options news and education firm optionMONSTER, and leading online brokerage firm tradeMONSTER. Both were acquired in 2014 by private equity firm General Atlantic Partners and they sold the firm to E*Trade for $750 million in September of 2016. Following a football career that included several seasons with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings, Pete took up options trading in 1992 joining his brother Jon at Mercury Trading, a market-making firm at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE). Two years later, he assumed responsibility for Mercury’s risk and arbitrage and later led its entry onto the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). He also led Mercury’s joint venture with M.J. Meehan, the third-largest specialist firm on the NYSE. From 2000 to 2004, Najarian served as president of Mercury, and helped execute its sale to Citadel, one of the world’s largest hedge funds. Before starting optionMONSTER, he has been a founding member of One Chicago, an electronic exchange committed to becoming the global leader in futures on individual stocks, narrow-based indexes, and ETFs. He is also the Co-Founder of Hedgehog stock, options, and futures trading platform and together with brother Jon, co-developed the Heat Seeker and complementary programs identifying unusual buying activity in stocks, options, and futures. The brothers also invest in and work with start-ups via Rebellion Partners, a venture consulting firm they launched in 2015. Pete is one of the “Fast Money Five” on CNBC’s “Fast Money” as well as a cast member of CNBC’s “Halftime Report.” He also contributes to CBOE-TV, the exchange’s popular webcast. Pete graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in physiology.