 

Longeveron Inc. Announces the Appointment of Prominent Biotech, Capital Markets and Corporate Finance Executives to the Board of Directors

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions, today announced the appointments of Douglas Losordo, M.D., Erin Borger, and Cathy Ross to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Douglas Losordo, MD
Dr. Losordo has worked in the biotech industry for over twenty years, most recently serving as Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer of KBP Biosciences Inc. Dr. Losordo was previously the Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development, Chief Medical Officer of Caladrius Biosciences (Nasdaq: CLBS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse chronic disease, from August 2013 until November 2020. Dr. Losordo has extensive knowledge of clinical, regulatory, manufacturing, supply chain and commercial factors unique to cellular therapy technologies as a result of his prior industry experience. Dr. Losordo’s also previously served as a Professor of Medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center and Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. He received his MD from the University of Vermont College of Medicine, and his B.A. in Zoology from the University of Vermont.

Erin Borger
Mr. Borger is a Managing Director in Wealth Management at UBS Financial Services Inc., where he has worked since 2008. Throughout the years Mr. Borger has also served as a member on a number of medical and non-medical boards and committees, such as the Alzheimer’s Association South Florida, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Palisades Medical Center and the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine, to name a few. Additionally, Mr. Borger has spent a number of years helping to support non-profit organizations with a focus in the medical field through various research and financial support. Mr. Borger received his B.A. in Sociology from Wofford College, and also holds a number of securities licenses from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Cathy Ross
Ms. Ross is a senior finance executive with over 30 years of experience. Since 2016, she has been a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee of Fraud.Net, Inc., a privately held company that operates a real-time fraud detection and analytics platform. From 2006 to 2012, she was the Chief Financial Officer, President, and a member of the Board of Directors of MotherNature.com, a privately held online retailer and information source for vitamins, supplements, minerals and healthy products. In her role as Chief Financial Officer of MotherNature.com, she managed all aspects of accounting, budgeting and financial reporting. Prior to that, she served as Managing Director, Private Equity of Oasis Capital Partners, Vice President, Investment Banking and Public Offerings of Commonwealth Associates, Product Development and Marketing Manager of Ocwen Financial Corporation, and a Senior Credit Analyst for Chase Manhattan Bank. Ms. Ross earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree, Economics from Brown University in 1989.

