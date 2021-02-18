Pandion Therapeutics to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAND), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics designed to address the unmet needs of patients living with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Rahul Kakkar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Pandion Therapeutics, will present at the upcoming 10th Annual SVB Leerink Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors and News section of Pandion Therapeutics’ website at https://www.pandiontx.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly following the presentation.