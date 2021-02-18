Paya to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced that Jeff Hack, Paya CEO is scheduled to present at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum on March 4, 2021 at 1:15pm EST.



The presentation will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.paya.com.