 

Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Events

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced that management will be participating in the following virtual investor events in March:

  • Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference – March 1-4, 2021. Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Respiratory/Infections Panel discussion on March 1, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET/ 7:30 a.m. PT and, along with members of Pliant’s senior management team, will conduct one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community.

The Cowen Respiratory/Infections Panel will stream live and have a replay available on Cowen’s Conference Site.

  • Citi's 2021 Winter West Coast Biotech Virtual Bus Tour - March 16-17, 2021. Pliant senior management will be meeting with investors on March 17, 2021.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins that is in development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for both IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently recruiting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 for the treatment of IPF and PSC. Pliant's second product candidate, PLN-1474, is a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1 for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, which Pliant has partnered with Novartis. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant Therapeutics, visit www.pliantrx.com and follow us on TwitterLinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Investor and Media Contact:
Christopher Keenan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
ir@pliantrx.com




