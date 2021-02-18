 

AgEagle Aerial Systems and The ArcView Group to Co-Host Hemp Town Hall Virtual Event on March 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

Webinar Will Feature State Regulators and Other Industry Experts Discussing the Future of U.S. Hemp

WICHITA, Kan. and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading drone solutions provider, and The Arcview Group jointly announced that the companies will be co-hosting a virtual town hall event, titled “State Regulators Look at the Future of U.S. Hemp,” on Thursday, March 4, 2021 beginning at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

Webinar participants will hear from several of the country’s state hemp regulatory leaders on a variety of topics, including what steps states are taking to support and accelerate growth of the U.S. Hemp industry. Free to all participants, this must-attend online event will include informative panel discussions and insightful fireside chats with many of the nation’s top hemp experts.

AgEagle’s Director of Ag Solutions, Steve Turetsky, and The ArcView Group’s Vice President of Business Development, Jake Kuczeruk, will serve as moderators and engage in discussions with the following confirmed speakers:

  • Michael Drozd, CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems
  • Kim Kovacs, CEO of The Arcview Group
  • Brian Koontz, Industrial Hemp Program Manager, Colorado Department of Agriculture
  • Doris Hamilton, Director, Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Industrial Hemp Program
  • Holly Bell, Director of Cannabis, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
  • Robin Pruisner, Bureau Chief, Iowa Entomology and Plant Science Bureau
  • Nathan Nash, CEO, Bylas District Economic Enterprise; Economic Manager for San Carlos Apache Tribe

To pre-register for the virtual town hall event, please go to https://arcviewgroup.com/product/us-hemp/.

AgEagle and Arcview are pleased to welcome MicaSense and CAI as gold sponsors of the event. For more information on available corporate or media sponsorships, please go to www.ageagle.com and complete the contact form, indicating your interest in sponsorship opportunities in the notes section.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Founded in 2010, Wichita-based AgEagle is one of the nation’s leading commercial drone technology, services and solutions providers.  We deliver the metrics, tools and strategies necessary to define and implement drone-enabled solutions that solve important problems for our valued customers.  AgEagle’s growth strategies are centered on the delivery of advanced drone technologies, contract manufacturing services and agtech solutions.  Our goal is to establish AgEagle as one of the dominant commercial drone design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly and testing companies in the United States and become the world’s trusted source for turnkey drone delivery services and solutions.  In addition, we continue to leverage our reputation as one of the leading technology solutions providers to the Agriculture industry with best-in-class drones, along with data analytics for hemp and other commercial crops.  Through our subsidiary, AgEagle Sensor Systems, Inc., d/b/a MicaSense, we remain at the forefront of multispectral sensor development, providing high quality drone-based cameras to the global market. For additional information, please visit www.ageagle.com and www.micasense.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AgEagle Aerial Systems and The ArcView Group to Co-Host Hemp Town Hall Virtual Event on March 4, 2021 Webinar Will Feature State Regulators and Other Industry Experts Discussing the Future of U.S. Hemp WICHITA, Kan. and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Orange: Financial information at December 31, 2020
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin