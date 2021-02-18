 

Concordia Maritime expects a stronger tanker market from summer onwards

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are now in the middle of the first quarter of 2021 and the tanker market remains very weak. We are not expecting any significant change during this quarter - but, as we wrote in the 2020 year-end report, we believe that there will be a gradual strengthening from Q2 onwards.

Several interacting factors point to this:

1. A continuing increase in demand for oil and oil products

World oil consumption continues to increase. With vaccines, stimulus packages and general optimism, the global recovery is now clearly on the right track. We, and many others, consider that oil consumption during the second half of the year recovered sufficiently well to have a positive effect on demand for tanker transport. Analysts differ slightly on exactly how consumption is developing. JP Morgan and others predict that demand will be back to approaching 100 million barrels per day by the end of the year.

Total oil demand - forecast 2021

Source: JP Morgan

2. Stocks continue to decline

Looking at oil production, Saudi Arabia announced in January that it intended to reduce oil production by a further 1 million barrels per day during February and March. In combination with increased consumption, this will mean that worldwide oil stocks will continue to fall at a steady pace - down to the five-year average. For the tanker market, the road there is a bitter pill, but is also indispensable for an eventual market upturn. Things are tough now but will have beneficial effect in the longer term. 

OECD total commercial stocks

OECD inventories vs 5-year average

Source: Arctic Securities

3. Record low net fleet growth - and increased distances

Looking at the supply side, the situation looks really promising. Net fleet growth in 2021 and 2022 is expected to be about 2 percent - a historically low level. In the current situation, virtually no new orders are being placed either, which means that the low growth rate will be gradually extended. This is obviously good for the tanker market as a whole. In addition, it should also be mentioned that we see a continuing trend towards longer transport distances. Emerging countries in Asia are expected to continue to account for a growing share of the increase in oil consumption, contributing to increased distances and therefore also increased transport needs.

