TransEnterix Announces New Training Center in EU
TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American:TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced the Company has agreed to partner with the Amsterdam Skills Centre (ASC) in the Netherlands for surgical training. This site will serve surgeons and staff throughout Europe with basic and advanced training on the Senhance Surgical System. The ASC will also provide TransEnterix with a world-class facility to engage European surgeons in technology and clinical development studies.
“As TransEnterix continues to expand our footprint and adoption in Europe, we face a growing need to train European surgical teams on Senhance,” said Anthony Fernando, TransEnterix president and CEO. “The ASC is a world-class facility that is ideally located to meet our commercial needs. We are also pleased at the capabilities to cooperatively perform important technology and clinical development activities."
The Senhance Surgical System is the first and only digital laparoscopic platform designed to maintain laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery standards while providing digital benefits such as haptic feedback, robotic precision, eye-sensing camera control, comfortable ergonomics, advanced instrumentation including 3 mm microlaparoscopic instruments, and reusable standard instruments to help maintain per-procedure costs similar to traditional laparoscopy. TransEnterix also recently launched the first machine vision system in robotic surgery. This first-of-its-kind augmented intelligence capability is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit on the Senhance Surgical System.
“Bringing the Senhance Surgical system to the ASC is a major achievement in our vision to be a leading global site for advanced surgical training in minimally invasive technology,” said Prof. Dr. Jaap Bonjer, Professor of Surgery at Amsterdam University Medical Centre and CEO of the ASC. “We believe that the future of surgery will be driven by newer technologies that enable better information guidance in real-time. The Senhance combines machine vision and learning capabilities with precision surgery while also seeking to address high healthcare costs. This technology fits very well with our mission.”
0 Kommentare