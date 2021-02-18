TransEnterix Announces New Training Center in EU

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American:TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced the Company has agreed to partner with the Amsterdam Skills Centre (ASC) in the Netherlands for surgical training. This site will serve surgeons and staff throughout Europe with basic and advanced training on the Senhance Surgical System. The ASC will also provide TransEnterix with a world-class facility to engage European surgeons in technology and clinical development studies.

“As TransEnterix continues to expand our footprint and adoption in Europe, we face a growing need to train European surgical teams on Senhance,” said Anthony Fernando, TransEnterix president and CEO. “The ASC is a world-class facility that is ideally located to meet our commercial needs. We are also pleased at the capabilities to cooperatively perform important technology and clinical development activities."