RPM Updates Fiscal 2021 Third-Quarter Earnings Guidance

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that, due to the impact of severe winter weather across the U.S., it now expects its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended February 28, 2021 to be below its guidance provided on January 6, 2021. At that time, the company said it expected fiscal third-quarter revenue to be up in the mid-single-digit range and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to grow by 30% or more. With the severe winter weather that has disrupted North American transportation, distribution and supply chains, likely causing multiple lost shipping days, the company now expects sales to be up in the low single digits with adjusted EBIT growth of 10% to 15%.

“The underlying dynamics of our business remain strong,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO. “For the first two months of the quarter, we were on pace to exceed our third-quarter guidance as our MAP to Growth operating improvement program continued to drive good leverage to the bottom line. However, the polar vortex we are currently experiencing across North America, which makes up approximately 70% of our revenue, has caused power outages, interrupted distribution and disrupted supply chains. While this weather impact will be temporary and is not unique to RPM, it is unlikely that we will make up any shortfalls given that only about a week remains in the quarter. However, we anticipate most of the impacted business will be deferred into the strong spring selling season of our fourth quarter, which begins March 1. We thought it was important to share this information prior to several investor conferences we are participating in over the next two weeks. We will provide an updated outlook for our full year when we report our fiscal third-quarter results on April 7, 2021.”