Apollo to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”), announced today that Marc Rowan, Co-Founder and Senior Managing Director, will present virtually at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:50 p.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Stockholders section of Apollo’s website at https://www.apollo.com/stockholders. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on Apollo’s website shortly after the event.