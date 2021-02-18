Data Storage Corporation Enters into Joint Venture with Canadian Technology Firm Able-One to Provide IBM Cloud Services in Canada

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTCQB: DTST) (the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection and cloud solutions, today announced that it has entered into a joint venture agreement (the “Joint Venture”) with Able-One Systems Inc. (“Able-One”) to provide Data Storage Corporation’s portfolio of enterprise-level IBM cloud services to customers in Canada. Able-One has provided technology solutions in Canada for over 30 years. The arrangement is effective immediately.



The Joint Venture between Data Storage Corporation and Able-One is intended to fill a vital need for cloud services in Canada among businesses that run IBM Power Systems on IBM i, AIX and Linux operating systems. Data Storage Corporation believes the Joint Venture with Able-One represents an ideal arrangement, as Data Storage Corporation has built a successful track record of providing hosting, backup and recovery, high availability, security and monitoring to enterprises and SMBs across the U.S. Concurrently, the Joint Venture will also accommodate the development of new markets in Canada, adding two new Tier 3 enterprise-level data centers, while expanding the Company’s North American footprint.