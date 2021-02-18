Data Storage Corporation Enters into Joint Venture with Canadian Technology Firm Able-One to Provide IBM Cloud Services in Canada
MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTCQB: DTST) (the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection and cloud
solutions, today announced that it has entered into a joint venture agreement (the “Joint Venture”) with Able-One Systems Inc. (“Able-One”) to provide Data Storage Corporation’s portfolio of
enterprise-level IBM cloud services to customers in Canada. Able-One has provided technology solutions in Canada for over 30 years. The arrangement is effective immediately.
The Joint Venture between Data Storage Corporation and Able-One is intended to fill a vital need for cloud services in Canada among businesses that run IBM Power Systems on IBM i, AIX and Linux operating systems. Data Storage Corporation believes the Joint Venture with Able-One represents an ideal arrangement, as Data Storage Corporation has built a successful track record of providing hosting, backup and recovery, high availability, security and monitoring to enterprises and SMBs across the U.S. Concurrently, the Joint Venture will also accommodate the development of new markets in Canada, adding two new Tier 3 enterprise-level data centers, while expanding the Company’s North American footprint.
“Our joint venture with Able-One represents an important step in Data Storage Corporation’s efforts to expand its services in underserved markets where our exceptional cloud services and capabilities are needed,” stated Hal Schwartz, President of Data Storage Corporation. Mr. Schwartz continued, “We look forward to working closely with Able-One to develop new opportunities in Canada and to solve technology issues for businesses seeking superior IBM services.”
Mark Ciprietti, President of Able-One, commented, “At Able-One, we are thrilled to be entering into this important agreement with Data Storage Corporation. Our collective technological expertise, coupled with our market understanding and the palpable need for enterprise-level IBM cloud services in Canada, make this agreement the perfect arrangement to service new and existing customers today and into the future.”
About Able-One
Able-One provides end-to-end business IT solutions. With over 30 years of experience, we are experts in optimizing IT operations while reducing spend and have helped thousands of customers across Canada. We offer seamless remote managed services, optimized equipment procurement, and proven professional consulting. Please visit: http://www.ableone.com.
