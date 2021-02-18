 

Verisk Announces Leadership Changes to Support Long-Term Growth Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 14:45  |  28   |   |   

Jersey City, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (NYSE:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, today announced leadership changes and expanded responsibilities for members of its executive management team. The changes reinforce Verisk’s commitment to building cohesive leadership teams that accelerate long-term growth.

  • Kathy Card Beckles joins Verisk as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary effective April 5.
  • Mark Anquillare has been appointed group president and will expand his responsibilities to include oversight of Enterprise Risk Management.
  • Lee Shavel has been appointed group president and will expand his responsibilities to include operational oversight of the energy, specialized markets and financial services segments.

Kathy Card Beckles joins Verisk from Chase Consumer Bank, where she served as general counsel for one of the world’s largest consumer banks. Effective April 5, Kathy will join Verisk as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary.

“We’re thrilled to have Kathy join our already deep and talented Verisk executive management team to lead our world-class legal function,” said Scott Stephenson, president, chairman and CEO of Verisk. “Kathy brings extensive experience in intellectual property and technology and significant expertise partnering with and advising boards of directors and management teams. I look forward to Kathy formally joining Verisk and working with her to advance our long-term strategy.” 
“Verisk has a distinguished reputation for leveraging data in ways that have a transformative impact on a diverse set of industries,” Card Beckles said. “The company’s commitment to an inclusive and innovative culture has been a driving force and I’m ready to join the team in accelerating its values-driven approach to achieving business goals.”

Card Beckles, 46, will replace Kenneth Thompson, who announced his retirement late last year.  To ensure a smooth transition, Ken will continue with the company as executive counsel. 

“Ken has been an integral part of our success and a valued partner and friend to many of us at Verisk. We’re grateful to have his continued counsel through the transition, and we wish him health and happiness in the next chapter of his life,” Stephenson said.

Mark Anquillare, 55, who currently serves as Verisk’s chief operating officer, will add oversight of the company’s Enterprise Risk Management function to his current responsibilities of leading the company’s insurance and government-facing businesses as well as customer experience. This move more closely ties the company’s enterprise risk assessment and management with the business’s core operations.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verisk Announces Leadership Changes to Support Long-Term Growth Strategy Jersey City, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Verisk (NYSE:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, today announced leadership changes and expanded responsibilities for members of its executive management team. The changes reinforce …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Orange: Financial information at December 31, 2020
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
An Industry First, Canadian Property Insurers Can Unearth Insights from Building Permits with Verisk’s BuildFax
16.02.21
Connected Cars Become an Innovative Lead Generation Channel for Usage-Based Insurance Through New Verisk Program
09.02.21
Universal Property Expands Underwriting and Claims Analytics, Improves Customer Experience with Verisk’s Ecosystem of Insurance Solutions
09.02.21
Universal Property Expands Underwriting and Claims Analytics, Improves Customer Experience with Verisk’s Ecosystem of Insurance Solutions
08.02.21
Property & Casualty Insurers Report 27.5% Drop in Net Income During First Nine Months of 2020
04.02.21
Claims Handling Just Got Easier for Insurers and Consumers with Plnar and Verisk Integration
27.01.21
Property Carriers Beat Fraud with New Prior Loss Images in Verisk’s ISO ClaimSearch
27.01.21
Verisk to Announce Fiscal Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on February 23, 2021
25.01.21
Fire Departments Can Improve Fire Safety with Free Analytics Platform from Verisk

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
2
New Verisk Data Exchange Integration for Insurance Telematics Now Available on the Geotab Marketplac