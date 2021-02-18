Verisk Announces Leadership Changes to Support Long-Term Growth Strategy
Jersey City, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (NYSE:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, today announced leadership changes and expanded responsibilities for members of
its executive management team. The changes reinforce Verisk’s commitment to building cohesive leadership teams that accelerate long-term growth.
- Kathy Card Beckles joins Verisk as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary effective April 5.
- Mark Anquillare has been appointed group president and will expand his responsibilities to include oversight of Enterprise Risk Management.
- Lee Shavel has been appointed group president and will expand his responsibilities to include operational oversight of the energy, specialized markets and financial services segments.
Kathy Card Beckles joins Verisk from Chase Consumer Bank, where she served as general counsel for one of the world’s largest consumer banks. Effective April 5, Kathy will join Verisk as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary.
“We’re thrilled to have Kathy join our already deep and talented Verisk executive management team to lead our world-class legal function,” said Scott Stephenson, president, chairman and CEO of
Verisk. “Kathy brings extensive experience in intellectual property and technology and significant expertise partnering with and advising boards of directors and management teams. I look forward to
Kathy formally joining Verisk and working with her to advance our long-term strategy.”
“Verisk has a distinguished reputation for leveraging data in ways that have a transformative impact on a diverse set of industries,” Card Beckles said. “The company’s commitment to an inclusive and innovative culture has been a driving force and I’m ready to join the team in accelerating its values-driven approach to achieving business goals.”
Card Beckles, 46, will replace Kenneth Thompson, who announced his retirement late last year. To ensure a smooth transition, Ken will continue with the company as executive counsel.
“Ken has been an integral part of our success and a valued partner and friend to many of us at Verisk. We’re grateful to have his continued counsel through the transition, and we wish him health and happiness in the next chapter of his life,” Stephenson said.
Mark Anquillare, 55, who currently serves as Verisk’s chief operating officer, will add oversight of the company’s Enterprise Risk Management function to his current responsibilities of leading the company’s insurance and government-facing businesses as well as customer experience. This move more closely ties the company’s enterprise risk assessment and management with the business’s core operations.
