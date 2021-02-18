 

Ocuphire Initiates Enrollment in VEGA-1 Phase 2 Trial Investigating Nyxol in Presbyopia

Nyxol and Low-Dose (0.4%) Pilocarpine Combination to Target Improvement in Near Vision in a Presbyopic Population

Top Line Data from VEGA-1 Expected End of 2Q21

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, announced today that it has enrolled the first patients in a Phase 2 proof of concept trial, titled VEGA-1, to evaluate a combination kit of Nyxol and low-dose pilocarpine in presbyopia. Over 12 sites representing a majority of the planned clinical sites are activated and recruiting patients.

Nyxol’s potential to improve near vision is based on its mechanism of reducing pupil diameter which results in an increased depth of focus. Nyxol alone in multiple Phase 2 trials has reduced pupil diameter by approximately 20% and has significantly improved near visual acuity by one eye-chart line for over 24 hours after an evening eye drop. It has been well established by the field that reducing pupil diameter to the 1.6 to 2.0 mm range (“pinhole effect”) can lead to significant improvements in near vision for presbyopic patients. Nyxol is being evaluated as part of a two-drug kit provided to patients, with Nyxol to be applied once daily in the evening and low-dose pilocarpine to be dosed in the daytime. According to a market research report by GlobalData, 40% of patients would request an alternative to reading glasses if available and 69% of patients would consider an eye drop alternative. Some key factors that will influence patient adoption will be efficacy, tolerability, comfort, onset of action, durability, and good distance vision.

Mina Sooch, MBA, President and CEO of Ocuphire Pharma commented, “Presbyopia could be one of the largest patient populations at over 100 million to be treated with a pharmacologic option. Many people with presbyopia may greatly benefit from an eye drop treatment as an alternative to reading glasses. We believe that the combination of Nyxol and low-dose pilocarpine has an ideal product profile to become a promising treatment for presbyopia. We are pleased to begin enrollment in the VEGA-1 clinical trial working with our CRO partner Oculos and look forward to reporting results at the end of the second quarter this year. This is our 3rd later stage clinical trial launched for Nyxol in just the last few months.”

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Ocuphire to Participate in the 2021 BIO CEO & Investor Conference and Cantor Fitzgerald's Panel on Eyeing Key Events in the Ophthalmology Space in 2021
20.01.21
Ocuphire Announces Publication of ORION-1 Phase 2 Results for Nyxol in Clinical Ophthalmology and Presentation at the January OIS Presbyopia Innovation Showcase

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
38
OCUP (MKap $58 M) Low floater mit 2x Phase 3 Assets