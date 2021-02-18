Borregaard ASA Issuance of Commercial Paper
Borregaard ASA has issued a commercial paper ISIN NO0010937550 of NOK 100,000,000.
Start date: 22 February, 2021
Maturity: 23 August, 2021
Coupon: 0,60 %
Organised by: DNB Markets
Sarpsborg, 18 February 2021
Contact:
CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, mobile +47 952 44 515
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
