Borregaard ASA has issued a commercial paper ISIN NO0010937550 of NOK 100,000,000.



Start date: 22 February, 2021

Maturity: 23 August, 2021

Coupon: 0,60 %

Organised by: DNB Markets

Sarpsborg, 18 February 2021

