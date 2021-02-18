 

Borregaard ASA Issuance of Commercial Paper

Borregaard ASA has issued a commercial paper ISIN NO0010937550 of NOK 100,000,000.

Start date:                   22 February, 2021
Maturity:                     23 August, 2021
Coupon:                      0,60 %
Organised by:              DNB Markets

Sarpsborg, 18 February 2021

Contact:
CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, mobile +47 952 44 515

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.  

 




