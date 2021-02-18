Locus Robotics Announces $150 Million In Series E Funding, Bringing Its Valuation To $1 Billion

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics , the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announces $150 million in Series E funding, led by Tiger Global Management and BOND . The round builds on support from existing investors including Scale Venture Partners and Prologis Ventures , the venture capital arm of Prologis , the global leader in logistics real estate.

New Funding Allows Leader in Warehouse Automation to Accelerate Product Innovation and Global Expansion to Drive Digital Transformation

"This new round of funding marks an important inflection point for Locus Robotics," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "Warehouses facing ongoing labor shortages and exploding volumes, are looking for flexible, intelligent automation to improve productivity and grow their operations. Locus is uniquely positioned to drive digital transformation in this enormous global market."

Locus will use the new investment to further expand its market opportunities around the globe and support ongoing research and development (R&D) to grow and enhance its award-winning, innovative warehouse technology solution.

"Locus's innovative mix of proven technology, flexible design, and seamless scalability makes it an ideal choice to lead the digital transformation of the warehouse," said Griffin Schroeder, Partner at Tiger Global. "Facing rapidly growing ecommerce volumes, rising labor costs, and increasingly demanding customers, warehouse operators are seeking an automation solution that is flexible, scalable, and just works."

"The Locus solution unlocks substantial productivity gains, while significantly lowering expenses, improving employee morale, and providing customers with unmatched visibility into warehouse operations," said Jay Simons, a general partner at BOND. "The platform is powerful enough to meet – and exceed – warehouse operators' needs today, tomorrow, and in the months and years to come."

In a market of more than 20 billion square feet of warehouse space worldwide, and rising e- commerce volume, Locus helps operators effectively meet the industry's growing demand, while seamlessly managing today's often unpredictable volume shifts. Locus currently serves more than 40 customers and 80 warehouses around the world with its industry-leading solution. LocusBots have picked more than 300 million units, including 70 million units during the recent holiday season.