 

iSite Lite Brings Property Estate Management to a Wider Customer Base

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

iSite's new scaled-back platform makes commercial retail estate software more accessible

NOTTINGHAM, England, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iSite, a cloud-based property management platform, has announced the launch of iSite Lite – an entry-level solution for companies looking to manage multiple properties. After years supporting global businesses in estate management, iSite's new software offers users a selection of the platform's core features at a more accessible price point.

iSite Logo

By unifying property datasets and establishing a single source of truth, iSite Lite gives its users the tools they need to manage their properties – including viewing property details, managing rent due dates, monitoring leases, finding key contacts, and creating reports. With this data at their fingertips, property owners can reduce their overhead, eliminate costly mistakes and make informed decisions about their properties.

"We're really excited about the launch of iSite Lite," said Ed Grover, Strategy and Property Consultant at iSite. "Commercial retail estate (CRE) software is essential for anyone managing multiple properties, whether that's a landlord or an operator running a retail, office, residential or hospitality business. And now, iSite Lite gives a whole new audience the opportunity to access property technology and see the benefits immediately."

iSite Lite's features include:

  • Property module: A portfolio of the user's properties, including addresses, attributes, photos and tenures.
  • Lease module: A record of leases, giving an easy overview of key details and dates to reduce the risk of missed deadlines.
  • Document management system: Users can attach documents related to properties and leases, making it simple to record and attach relevant documentation in one place.
  • People and contacts: A database of all the key contacts attached to the user's properties, including job title, company name, department and contact details.
  • Insight dashboard: Utilising BI and MI tools, users can generate reports and track the performance of their properties.
  • Import engine: iSite Lite's import engine gives users the option to bulk upload data, automatically creating and updating property records. For improved transparency between departments, a built-in audit log shows a historical view of these imports.

iSite Lite is available to customers from today, with the option to sign up for a six-month free trial. For more information, please visit https://isite.co.uk/product/isite-lite/.

About iSite

iSite is a commercial real estate (CRE) platform, designed to consolidate multiple datasets from various estates into a single source of truth. Founded in 2002 by Martin Ward, iSite has helped dozens of blue-chip companies streamline the management of their estates, driving efficiency and paving the way for more strategic business decisions. For more information, visit www.isite.co.uk.

https://isite.co.uk/isite-lite-brings-property-estate-management-to-a-wider-customer-base/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433220/iSite_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iSite Lite Brings Property Estate Management to a Wider Customer Base iSite's new scaled-back platform makes commercial retail estate software more accessible NOTTINGHAM, England, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - iSite, a cloud-based property management platform, has announced the launch of iSite Lite – an entry-level …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Parkopedia Launches Dedicated Japan Business
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare ...
CyberTwice and Contexta360 Sign a Strategic Technology Partnership That Delivers Enterprise-Grade ...
EpiVax Announces Participation in International Consortium for Development of Next-Generation ...
Jaguar Racing Welcomes Micro Focus As Official Technical Partner To Accelerate Performance On And ...
Immunovia Full Year Report 2020
Vax-Immune Diagnostics Takes Innovative Women's Health Diagnostic Device to European Markets to ...
Southampton F.C. Launches New 'Saints' App Utilising Realife Tech's Mobile Fan Solutions
T-cell Therapy Market Size Worth $20.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 20.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Sputnik V authorized in 26 countries
Theragnostics Announces a research collaboration with Essen University Hospital to study THG-008 ...
BioVaxys Announces Appointment of Corporate Advisor
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods