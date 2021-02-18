 

DGAP-News CTS EVENTIM signs joint venture with Zappa to become Israel's ticketing marketing leader

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Munich/Tel Aviv, 18 February 2021. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, is expanding its business operations in Israel and, by signing a joint venture with the Zappa Group, is taking the lead in the country's ticketing market.

The Zappa Group is the most important local promoter of live events, including a dozen popular festivals, and operates venues in Israel that seat up to 15,000. The partnership gives Zappa access to CTS EVENTIM's wide range of eCommerce marketing tools and powerful technologies, such as data analytics or the web shop for ticket sales.

By mid-February, more than 40 per cent of the Israeli population had already been vaccinated. It is now expected that most of the population will be vaccinated by spring of this year and that life in Israel will return to normal by the end of March. This means that the conditions for resuming live entertainment and sporting events will be met.

'We are pleased to join forces on Israel's dynamic market with our partner Zappa, and to jointly develop and further exploit the potential there', said Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM. 'Zappa's paramount role in live entertainment and CTS EVENTIM's expertise in technology and marketing are a perfect combination.'

Golan Einat, the owner of the Zappa Group, commented that, 'Thanks to cutting-edge technology, professional capabilities and many years of experience, I have no doubt that this joint venture is primarily designed for the benefit of the ticket buyers who will enjoy the wide and varied content provided by CTS EVENTIM and the Zappa Group.'

Ami Feinstein, CTS EVENTIM's Managing Director in Israel, is excited about the new venture: 'We've been working on our partnership with Zappa for a long time. We are sure that the synergy in this venture will produce changes in the ticketing market in Israel, in the form of superb customer service and advanced and superior technology - just like nine years ago, when Eventim entered the Israeli market. So we are excited about returning to business activity in a post-Corona era.'

