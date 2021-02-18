CBRE Named to IAOP's 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 For 15th Consecutive Year

The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 is determined through a rigorous scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members who have extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) today announced that the company has been named to IAOP’s 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 list, which recognizes the world’s best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This is the 15 th consecutive year that IAOP has recognized CBRE as a top outsourcing services provider.

“IAOP recognition is the gold standard for the outsourcing industry,” said Jack Durburg, Global CEO of CBRE’s Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) business. “Our inclusion among these elite service providers for 15 years running is testament to the strength of our global platform and our people’s unwavering commitment to delivering consistently exceptional outcomes for our valued clients.”

CBRE delivers an integrated suite of services for occupiers of commercial real estate, including facilities and project management, transaction services and strategic consulting.

"Now, more than ever, outsourcing end-users need to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their outsourcing needs," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "It is great recognition being named to The Global Outsourcing 100. Given the strong, global competition, CBRE should be proud of achieving excellence in the field."

About CBRE Group, Inc.

