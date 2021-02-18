 

CBRE Named to IAOP's 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 For 15th Consecutive Year

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) today announced that the company has been named to IAOP’s 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 list, which recognizes the world’s best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This is the 15th consecutive year that IAOP has recognized CBRE as a top outsourcing services provider.

The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 is determined through a rigorous scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members who have extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

“IAOP recognition is the gold standard for the outsourcing industry,” said Jack Durburg, Global CEO of CBRE’s Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) business. “Our inclusion among these elite service providers for 15 years running is testament to the strength of our global platform and our people’s unwavering commitment to delivering consistently exceptional outcomes for our valued clients.”

CBRE delivers an integrated suite of services for occupiers of commercial real estate, including facilities and project management, transaction services and strategic consulting.

"Now, more than ever, outsourcing end-users need to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their outsourcing needs," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "It is great recognition being named to The Global Outsourcing 100. Given the strong, global competition, CBRE should be proud of achieving excellence in the field."

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2019 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through more than 530 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction, and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.



