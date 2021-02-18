 

Peter Burke Joins Ping Identity as Senior Vice President of R&D

Ping Identity, the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, welcomed Peter Burke as the new Senior Vice President of Research and Development. Burke is a highly accomplished business leader with a Ph.D. in Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) and more than 25 years of technology experience spanning Silicon Valley startups to multinational organizations.

Burke will drive product strategy and development across all Ping solutions, helping to further accelerate identity security and make access management simple for businesses and the consumers they serve.

“Peter brings a strong mix of R&D and business leadership success,” said Kris Nagel, chief operating officer at Ping Identity. “He is a visionary technologist with extensive experience in cloud-based enterprise software development. I look forward to working with him to accelerate Ping’s product capabilities and improve digital customer experiences around the world.”

Burke was most recently Executive Vice President of Engineering and Operations at Neustar, where he spearheaded R&D, service delivery, and IT with a global team across eight locations. He joined Neustar from Arris, where he was the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Global Video Systems business, serving Tier 1 telecommunication and cable operators around the world. Burke has also held executive management positions at InQuira, a leader in the Knowledge Management space (acquired by Oracle), Convergys Corp., and Ceon (acquired by Convergys).

“Identity is at the center of keeping people and businesses secure in the digital world,” said Burke. “I’m excited to join Ping at such a transformational time and to further enable the world’s leading organizations with solutions that empower their employees, partners and customers with personalized, frictionless digital experiences.”

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

Wertpapier


