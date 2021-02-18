 

TPCO ALERT – Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ TPCO) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against newspaper, print, and online media company Tribune Publishing. (NASDAQ: TPCO).

If you currently own shares of Tribune and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.



