Ford CEO Jim Farley to Speak at Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference 2021

Farley will discuss key elements of Ford’s plan to turn around automotive operations and grow key areas of the business, including electric vehicles, and expand the company’s leading global commercial vehicle businesses with a suite of software services that drive loyalty and recurring revenue streams.

Jim Farley, Ford Motor Company CEO, will speak at the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Farley’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. EST. Participants are encouraged to register in advance for the webcast. Information is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars – increasingly including electrified versions – and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

