 

American Girl Unveils New Conversation Series to Amplify and Celebrate Diverse Voices

American Girl, the beloved brand known for helping girls grow up with confidence and character, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), today launches an important new resource for families called Conversations for Change on americangirl.com. The digital platform will highlight various female trailblazers who share their unique stories and perspectives to help foster empathy, equality, and respect—while inspiring others to share their voices for good, too.

Marley Dias, the 16-year-old founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks and author of Marley Dias Gets It Done: And So Can You! (Photo: Business Wire)

“For 35 years, American Girl has created timeless stories and diverse characters who show girls how to change the world with courage, resilience, and kindness”, said Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl. “Through this new platform, we’re excited to give real girls the opportunity to share how their stories—and actions—are sparking meaningful conversations and positive change. We hope these stories inspire others to get involved and make a difference.”

The first episode, 4 Generations of Black Voices, features Marley Dias, youth activist and author; Paris Williams, Paris Cares Foundation, along with her mom and educator Alicia Marshall; plus, writer and American Girl author Denise Lewis Patrick. These advocates for change are working hard to ensure Black stories and Black voices are seen, heard, and valued.

In support, American Girl, known for having one of the most inclusive and diverse selections of dolls and books today, has made its stories written by Black women and featuring Black heroines available to download on its free online library to raise visibility, and has donated $500,000 in these and other titles to schools and libraries across the country. And the brand continues to offer a diverse range of dolls to celebrate all girls and what makes them unique. American Girl’s Truly Me signature dolls come in a variety of skin tones, eye colors, hair styles and textures—and its Create Your Own line offers an endless array of customizable options.

