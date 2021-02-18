 

Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

18.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will participate at the following investor conferences:

10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
 Fireside Chat Presentation: Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
 Fireside Chat Presentation: Monday, March 1, 2021 at 12:20 p.m. Eastern Time

These conferences will be held virtually. Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia-pharm.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following each presentation.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals
 Acadia is trailblazing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. Our late-stage development efforts are focused on dementia-related psychosis, negative symptoms of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, and in early-stage clinical research we are exploring novel approaches to pain management, and cognition and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at www.acadia-pharm.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



