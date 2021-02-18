 

Study Identifies Effects of Temperature Changes on SARS-CoV-2 Transmission

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 15:00  |  52   |   |   

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKER), with its proposed merger partner MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“MyMD”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, today announced a new study published in PLOS ONE authored by Adam Kaplin, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, which demonstrates rising temperatures during spring and summer months are associated with slower rates of COVID-19 transmission, consistent with the behavior of a seasonal respiratory virus. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) (COVID-19) belongs to a large family of human coronaviruses, most of which display increased transmission in cooler, less humid months, and decreased transmission in warmer and more humid months.

A study to determine the relationship between COVID-19 transmission rates and rising local temperatures was conducted among 50 representative Northern Hemisphere countries that meet specific criteria, such as having sufficient COVID-19 cases and meteorological data for analysis. The results concluded that boreal summer months are associated with slower rates of COVID-19 transmission, showing highly significant and robust correlation between temperature and the rate of increase in COVID-19. Data suggested that between the range of 30 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, a one-degree temperature increase is associated with a 1% decrease in the rate of transmission and a one-degree temperature decrease is associated with a 3.7% increase in the rate of transmission. Knowledge of COVID-19 seasonality could prove useful in local planning for phased reductions, social interventions and preparing for the timing of possible pandemic resurgence during cooler months.

“The present findings of this research suggest that, like other seasonal viruses, SARS-CoV-2 could prove to be extremely difficult to contain over time, unless there is a concerted and collaborative global effort to work to end this pandemic,” said Adam Kaplin, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of MyMD Pharmaceuticals and adjunct faculty at Johns Hopkins -- previously Clinical Director and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences for Johns Hopkins Psychiatric Esketamine Clinic and Director of the Neuropsychiatry Multiple Sclerosis Consultation Clinic. “There is a continuing need to develop more effective therapeutics to treat COVID-19 in the coming months, until eradication takes place on a global level, and we continue to look at leading institutions as partners for our upcoming Phase II trial of MyMD-1 in Covid.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Study Identifies Effects of Temperature Changes on SARS-CoV-2 Transmission Akers Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKER), with its proposed merger partner MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“MyMD”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) on Behalf of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating Splunk, Inc. (SPLK) on Behalf of Shareholders
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Closes Upsized $345 Million Initial Public ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Akers Biosciences Responds to Erroneous Earnings Call Press Release

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.05.20
371
Akers Bienceosciences noch investieren ?