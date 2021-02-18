Study Identifies Effects of Temperature Changes on SARS-CoV-2 Transmission

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKER), with its proposed merger partner MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“MyMD”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, today announced a new study published in PLOS ONE authored by Adam Kaplin, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, which demonstrates rising temperatures during spring and summer months are associated with slower rates of COVID-19 transmission, consistent with the behavior of a seasonal respiratory virus. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) (COVID-19) belongs to a large family of human coronaviruses, most of which display increased transmission in cooler, less humid months, and decreased transmission in warmer and more humid months.

A study to determine the relationship between COVID-19 transmission rates and rising local temperatures was conducted among 50 representative Northern Hemisphere countries that meet specific criteria, such as having sufficient COVID-19 cases and meteorological data for analysis. The results concluded that boreal summer months are associated with slower rates of COVID-19 transmission, showing highly significant and robust correlation between temperature and the rate of increase in COVID-19. Data suggested that between the range of 30 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, a one-degree temperature increase is associated with a 1% decrease in the rate of transmission and a one-degree temperature decrease is associated with a 3.7% increase in the rate of transmission. Knowledge of COVID-19 seasonality could prove useful in local planning for phased reductions, social interventions and preparing for the timing of possible pandemic resurgence during cooler months.

“The present findings of this research suggest that, like other seasonal viruses, SARS-CoV-2 could prove to be extremely difficult to contain over time, unless there is a concerted and collaborative global effort to work to end this pandemic,” said Adam Kaplin, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of MyMD Pharmaceuticals and adjunct faculty at Johns Hopkins -- previously Clinical Director and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences for Johns Hopkins Psychiatric Esketamine Clinic and Director of the Neuropsychiatry Multiple Sclerosis Consultation Clinic. “There is a continuing need to develop more effective therapeutics to treat COVID-19 in the coming months, until eradication takes place on a global level, and we continue to look at leading institutions as partners for our upcoming Phase II trial of MyMD-1 in Covid.”