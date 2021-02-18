 

ICE Mortgage Technology Announces 2021 Innovation Award Winners

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

ICE Mortgage Technology, a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) and the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, announced today the winners of its 2021 ICE Mortgage Technology Innovation Awards.

The ICE Mortgage Technology Innovation Awards recognize the most creative mortgage lending companies who are pushing the envelope by creating extraordinary, customized solutions with ICE Mortgage Technology to achieve their business goals with exceptional results.

The 2021 ICE Mortgage Technology Innovation Award Winners are:

  • Inspired Workflow Automation: First Technology Federal Credit Union
  • Operational Excellence: Wyndham Capital Mortgage
  • Process Innovation: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group (PRMG)
  • Outstanding Consumer Engagement: Loanpal, LLC
  • Best Use of Data: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
  • Lenders’ Choice for Innovative Service Provider: Finicity (with Waterstone Mortgage)

“With a year of unexpected challenges, these industry-leading and resilient companies customized our ICE Mortgage Technology solutions to utilize automation technologies and data-driven insights to excel during a demanding year,” said Joe Tyrrell, president, ICE Mortgage Technology. “We’re proud to recognize these exceptional winners who showed agility, flexibility and persistence as our industry continued to pivot throughout 2020.”

As with years past, this year’s winners will be recognized during the ICE Mortgage Technology Experience Conference being held March 8-26, 2021 at experience.icemortgagetechnology.com. These winners will showcase their company and success stories on-demand at the conference all month. Conference attendees have the opportunity to connect in the “virtual hallway” and should be on the lookout for our winners to ask them questions and learn more about their challenges and successes.

For the second year, Experience 2021 will be online and on-demand for three weeks from March 8-26, 2021. The latest digital mortgage content will be available for free, 24/7 so registered attendees can view at their convenience. The conference includes six conference tracks and offers more than 50 interactive breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, advanced terminology sessions and superior workflow trainings all hosted by ICE Mortgage Technology experts and industry leaders and compelling keynotes and featured speakers.

For more information about the ICE Mortgage Technology Experience Conference, visit: experience.icemortgagetechnology.com

About ICE Mortgage Technology

ICE Mortgage Technology, a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry. Our technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality, and efficiency. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

2021 Ellie Mae, Inc., doing business as ICE Mortgage Technology. All rights reserved. Encompass, Millennial Tracker, and the ICE Mortgage Technology logo are trademarks of the entities of ICE Mortgage Technology.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ICE Mortgage Technology Announces 2021 Innovation Award Winners ICE Mortgage Technology, a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) and the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, announced today the winners of its 2021 ICE Mortgage Technology Innovation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
FREYR Receives NOK 39 Million Development Grant from Innovation Norway
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) on Behalf of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Closes Upsized $345 Million Initial Public ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
January ICE Mortgage Technology Origination Insight Report Shows Continued Refinance Market Growth as Interest Rates Further Decline
17.02.21
Citi Clears CDS Index Option Trades Through ICE Clear Credit
10.02.21
ICE to Launch LNG Freight Futures Based on Spark Commodities’ Assessments in Key Milestone for Global Natural Gas Markets
08.02.21
ICE to transition European Union Emission Allowance Contracts to ICE Endex in the Netherlands during the Second Quarter of 2021
05.02.21
Intercontinental Exchange Chairman & CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on February 11
04.02.21
Savvy Millennials Take Advantage of Interest Rates Below 3%, ICE Mortgage Technology Millennial Tracker Finds
04.02.21
Intercontinental Exchange Announces 10% Increase to its Quarterly Dividend
04.02.21
Intercontinental Exchange Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020
03.02.21
Intercontinental Exchange Reports January 2021 Statistics
02.02.21
ICE Benchmark Administration Launches new U.S. Dollar Reference Rates webpage to assist the market with U.S. Dollar LIBOR Transition