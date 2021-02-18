ICE Mortgage Technology Announces 2021 Innovation Award Winners

The ICE Mortgage Technology Innovation Awards recognize the most creative mortgage lending companies who are pushing the envelope by creating extraordinary, customized solutions with ICE Mortgage Technology to achieve their business goals with exceptional results.

ICE Mortgage Technology , a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) and the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, announced today the winners of its 2021 ICE Mortgage Technology Innovation Awards .

The 2021 ICE Mortgage Technology Innovation Award Winners are:

Inspired Workflow Automation: First Technology Federal Credit Union

First Technology Federal Credit Union Operational Excellence: Wyndham Capital Mortgage

Wyndham Capital Mortgage Process Innovation: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group (PRMG)

Paramount Residential Mortgage Group (PRMG) Outstanding Consumer Engagement: Loanpal, LLC

Loanpal, LLC Best Use of Data: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Lenders’ Choice for Innovative Service Provider: Finicity (with Waterstone Mortgage)

“With a year of unexpected challenges, these industry-leading and resilient companies customized our ICE Mortgage Technology solutions to utilize automation technologies and data-driven insights to excel during a demanding year,” said Joe Tyrrell, president, ICE Mortgage Technology. “We’re proud to recognize these exceptional winners who showed agility, flexibility and persistence as our industry continued to pivot throughout 2020.”

As with years past, this year’s winners will be recognized during the ICE Mortgage Technology Experience Conference being held March 8-26, 2021 at experience.icemortgagetechnology.com. These winners will showcase their company and success stories on-demand at the conference all month. Conference attendees have the opportunity to connect in the “virtual hallway” and should be on the lookout for our winners to ask them questions and learn more about their challenges and successes.

For the second year, Experience 2021 will be online and on-demand for three weeks from March 8-26, 2021. The latest digital mortgage content will be available for free, 24/7 so registered attendees can view at their convenience. The conference includes six conference tracks and offers more than 50 interactive breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, advanced terminology sessions and superior workflow trainings all hosted by ICE Mortgage Technology experts and industry leaders and compelling keynotes and featured speakers.

For more information about the ICE Mortgage Technology Experience Conference, visit: experience.icemortgagetechnology.com

About ICE Mortgage Technology

ICE Mortgage Technology, a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry. Our technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality, and efficiency. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

