 

indie Semiconductor Augments Senior Management Team

indie Semiconductor, an Autotech solutions innovator which is currently in the process of becoming a public company through a planned merger with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (Nasdaq: THBR), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Steve Machuga has joined the Company. Machuga is serving in the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for expanding and optimizing the Company’s global supply chain, managing manufacturing engineering functions and overseeing day-to-day operations. He will serve as an executive officer of indie and report to Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer.

Machuga most recently was vice president of worldwide operations for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. He joined Skyworks in 2002 upon its creation and over the years held positions of increasing responsibility in process and product development, operations strategy and execution, including serving as vice president of external manufacturing and operations engineering. Prior to joining Skyworks, Machuga worked for Conexant and Motorola in various engineering and manufacturing management roles. He holds a Masters in Chemical Engineering from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities and Bachelors in Chemical Engineering and Materials Science from the University of Connecticut.

“Steve will be a tremendous asset as we take indie to the next level,” said McClymont. “We plan to leverage his extensive supply chain and processes knowledge experience as we dramatically scale indie’s operations. In particular, Steve will help us harness the strength of our global network of foundry, test and assembly partners to satisfy indie’s increasing global customer demand.”

“I am excited to be joining indie at this key growth juncture,” said Machuga. “Together with Donald and the team, I look forward to helping indie achieve substantial revenue growth and gross margin expansion while exceeding customer expectations and ultimately realizing our ambitious vision of empowering the Autotech revolution.”

indie’s products serve four types of automotive applications: safety systems, connected car, user experience and electrification. According to IHS research, these key functions are projected to grow at a 19 percent compounded annual growth rate, from $16 billion in 2020 to $38 billion by 2025, substantially outpacing the broader global automotive semiconductor market during the same period.

Wertpapier


