Nautilus, Inc. Delivers Major Update to its JRNY Digital Fitness Platform and iOS App

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), an innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today announced its JRNY digital fitness platform has been enhanced with a wide array of new video and trainer-led workouts; it also offers the ability to layer adaptive workouts and voice coaching with a member’s favorite Bowflex Radio station or travel the globe during a workout with the Explore the World app.

The updated JRNY digital fitness platform and iOS app has added more personalized adaptive voice coached workouts and trainer-led videos; as well as the ability to pair with the Explore the World app. (Photo: Business Wire)

The iOS JRNY application has also been enhanced and is now compatible with the company’s Bowflex C6 bike for the first time. Like the JRNY user experience on Bowflex embedded screens, iOS members will now receive individualized workout recommendations on the “Just for You” home screen, which are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and curated based on user history as well as post-workout feedback.

Workouts logged in the app or on a Bowflex bike – whether VeloCore, C6 or C7 – will be synced to the member’s digital journal, which can now integrate with Apple Health, providing members with a comprehensive way to track their fitness goals.

JRNY members will also be able to leverage off-product workouts for yoga, core, and strength sessions under the videos tab within the “Round Out Your Routine” section. These trainer-led videos will be available across all connected product with JRNY.

“Our users have been clear about what they need in a digital platform, and this overhaul, which is only the beginning of our vision for connected fitness, is our way of saying that we’re listening,” said Garry Wiseman, Chief Digital Officer, Nautilus, Inc. “We’ll continue updating the JRNY platform for our growing customer base as we know that we can help them plan and achieve their fitness goals through engaging experiences and actionable insights.”

Now available across a broad portfolio of Bowflex cardio products, the JRNY platform uses AI to create virtually an infinite number of personalized workouts based on an initial fitness assessment that learns and adapts as the member progresses — removing the guesswork from achieving a productive and satisfying workout. The JRNY platform offers voice-coached individualized workouts, trainer-led workouts, integration with other fitness apps, and access to the members’ own entertainment subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.*