Crescent Acquisition Corp Announces Stockholder Approval of Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination

The LiveVox Transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, subject to, among other things, the approval by Crescent stockholders and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions set forth in the definitive agreement for the LiveVox Transaction.

Crescent Acquisition Corp (“Crescent”) (NASDAQ: CRSA) announced today that on February 17, 2021 its stockholders approved an extension of the date by which it has to complete an initial business combination from March 12, 2021 to June 30, 2021. Crescent requested the extension in order to complete the previously announced proposed business combination (the “LiveVox Transaction”) with LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox”), a leading next-generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion interactions a year.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, a portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital, is a leading cloud-based contact center platform. By seamlessly integrating omnichannel communications, customer relationship management (CRM), and workforce optimization (WFO), LiveVox delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to reduce compliance risk. LiveVox’s reliable, easy-to-use technology enables effective engagement strategies on channels of choice to help drive contact center performance. Founded in 2000, LiveVox is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Atlanta, Denver, St. Louis, Colombia, and Bangalore.

About Crescent Acquisition Corp

Crescent Acquisition Corp is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company formed by Crescent Capital, Robert D. Beyer and Todd M. Purdy for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

