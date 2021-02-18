 

Crescent Acquisition Corp Announces Stockholder Approval of Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination

Crescent Acquisition Corp (“Crescent”) (NASDAQ: CRSA) announced today that on February 17, 2021 its stockholders approved an extension of the date by which it has to complete an initial business combination from March 12, 2021 to June 30, 2021. Crescent requested the extension in order to complete the previously announced proposed business combination (the “LiveVox Transaction”) with LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox”), a leading next-generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion interactions a year.

The LiveVox Transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, subject to, among other things, the approval by Crescent stockholders and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions set forth in the definitive agreement for the LiveVox Transaction.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, a portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital, is a leading cloud-based contact center platform. By seamlessly integrating omnichannel communications, customer relationship management (CRM), and workforce optimization (WFO), LiveVox delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to reduce compliance risk. LiveVox’s reliable, easy-to-use technology enables effective engagement strategies on channels of choice to help drive contact center performance. Founded in 2000, LiveVox is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Atlanta, Denver, St. Louis, Colombia, and Bangalore.

About Crescent Acquisition Corp

Crescent Acquisition Corp is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company formed by Crescent Capital, Robert D. Beyer and Todd M. Purdy for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

Additional Information about the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It

This communication may be deemed solicitation material in respect of the proposed LiveVox Transaction. The LiveVox Transaction will be submitted to the stockholders of Crescent for their approval. In connection with such stockholder vote, Crescent filed a preliminary proxy statement on Schedule 14A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 11, 2021 (the “Preliminary Proxy”). When completed, Crescent will mail a definitive proxy statement to its stockholders in connection with Crescent’s solicitation of proxies for the special meeting of the stockholders of Crescent to be held to approve the LiveVox Transaction. This communication does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed LiveVox Transaction and the other matters to be voted upon at the special meeting and is not intended to provide the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect of such matters. Crescent’s stockholders and other interested parties are urged to read the Preliminary Proxy, the amendments thereto, the definitive proxy statement, when available, and any other relevant documents that are filed or furnished or will be filed or will be furnished with the SEC carefully and in their entirety in connection with Crescent’s solicitation of proxies for the special meeting to be held to approve the LiveVox Transaction and other related matters, as these materials will contain important information about LiveVox and Crescent and the proposed LiveVox Transaction. The definitive proxy statement will be mailed to the stockholders of Crescent as of the record date to be established for voting on the proposed LiveVox Transaction and the other matters to be voted upon at the special meeting. Such stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement, without charge, at the SEC’s website at http://ww.sec.gov, at Crescent’s website at http://www.crescentspac.com or by directing a request to Crescent Acquisition Corp, 11100 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90025.

