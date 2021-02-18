 

May Mobility Selects Ouster’s Lidar Sensors for Autonomous Shuttle Platform

Ouster, Inc., a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, robotics, smart infrastructure, and automotive, today announced that it has been selected to provide four lidar sensors per vehicle on May Mobility’s next generation of autonomous shuttles.

Ouster OS1 sensors on a May Mobility autonomous shuttle (Photo: Business Wire)

Since its founding in 2017, May Mobility has rapidly become one of the most visible and successful leaders in shared-ride autonomous vehicles, providing more than 270,000 rides to date.

Over the past several years, May Mobility has built prototypes with a wide variety of lidar sensor options before deciding on Ouster’s sensors for both short range / wide field of view and mid-range lidar placements. The May Mobility team decided to use Ouster’s digital lidar sensors for their high performance, field-tested reliability, and scalable pricing for larger deployments like those May Mobility plans to roll out in Arlington, Texas, and Higashi-Hiroshima, Japan, in 2021.

“As we expand our reach and evolve our shuttle service, it is important for May Mobility to work with outstanding partners that deliver technology solutions that help us ensure a safe experience. We added Ouster's sensors to our sensor suite for their combination of resolution, range, and reliability and look forward to working with them on upcoming launches,” said Edwin Olson, Founder and CEO of May Mobility.

“May Mobility is a leader in autonomous mobility, and Ouster is excited to help power their next stage of growth. Autonomous shuttles can make cities, campuses, airports, and other congested areas easier and safer to get around for everyone,” said Angus Pacala, co-founder and CEO of Ouster.

In December, Ouster entered into a definitive merger agreement with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) (“CLA”) in a transaction that would result in Ouster being listed on the NYSE. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Ouster

Ouster invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Carl Bass to Join Ouster as Chairman of the Board of Directors
16.02.21
Ouster Announces Preliminary 2020 Revenue Results; Issues 2021 Guidance Ahead of Merger With Colonnade Acquisition Corp.
16.02.21
Ouster to Host Virtual Investor Day on February 22, 2021
11.02.21
Ouster Achieves Major Automotive Grade Milestone with Enhanced Digital Lidar Portfolio
09.02.21
Plus Commits to Deploy Ouster’s Digital Lidar Sensors to Support Global Deployment of Automated Trucks
03.02.21
Ouster Signs Multi-Year Supply Agreement with Lux Modus

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
12
OUSTER Inc - Hersteller von hochauflösenden LiDAR-Sensoren