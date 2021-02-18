Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Annual Investor Update Presentation
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today posted its Annual Investor Update Presentation on its website, https://pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/letters-to-sharehol ....
About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed‐ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American domiciled companies.
