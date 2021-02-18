 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 12, 2019 and February 16, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 19, 2021.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. EHang’s approvals in North America and Europe for the EH216 were for use as a drone and not as a passenger vehicle. The Company’s purported relationship with its primary customer is in fact fraudulent. In fact, the Company has only collected on a small fraction of its reported sales since December 2019. The Company’s manufacturing facilities appeared empty, lacking both advanced manufacturing equipment and employees. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about EHang, investors suffered damages.

