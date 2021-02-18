First Trust Launches the First Trust TCW Emerging Market Debt ETF

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”), a leading exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) provider and asset manager, announced today that it has launched a new actively managed ETF, the First Trust TCW Emerging Market Debt ETF (NYSE Arca: EFIX) (the “fund”). The fund seeks to provide high total return from current income and capital appreciation by investing in emerging market debt. The portfolio is sub-advised and managed by TCW Investment Management Company LLC (“TCW”).

“We believe professional management for fixed income assets is more important than ever. This actively managed ETF provides another tool for investment advisors seeking to capitalize on opportunities in emerging markets fixed income by leveraging the best thinking of the world-class team at TCW,” said Ryan Issakainen, CFA, Senior Vice President, ETF Strategist at First Trust.