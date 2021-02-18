 

First Trust Launches the First Trust TCW Emerging Market Debt ETF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 15:09  |  62   |   |   

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”), a leading exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) provider and asset manager, announced today that it has launched a new actively managed ETF, the First Trust TCW Emerging Market Debt ETF (NYSE Arca: EFIX) (the “fund”). The fund seeks to provide high total return from current income and capital appreciation by investing in emerging market debt. The portfolio is sub-advised and managed by TCW Investment Management Company LLC (“TCW”).

“We believe professional management for fixed income assets is more important than ever. This actively managed ETF provides another tool for investment advisors seeking to capitalize on opportunities in emerging markets fixed income by leveraging the best thinking of the world-class team at TCW,” said Ryan Issakainen, CFA, Senior Vice President, ETF Strategist at First Trust.

TCW believes emerging market fixed income is an important and growing segment of the global economy. “In this portfolio, TCW takes a total return approach, investing across hard currency emerging market sovereigns and corporates. We seek to capture inflection points—whether driven by structural reforms, political change or improving growth dynamics—in an effort to capture the greatest risk/reward for the benefit of our investors,” said Alex Stanojevic, TCW, Group Managing Director, Portfolio Manager. “Furthermore, in many cases, debt to GDP ratios in emerging market countries are lower than in the developed world, and with over 65% of debt globally yielding below 2%, according to Standard Chartered as of 1/29/21, emerging markets debt represents an attractive carry opportunity within fixed income,” said David I. Robbins, TCW, Group Managing Director, Portfolio Manager.

EFIX invests in debt securities issued or guaranteed by companies, financial institutions and government entities located in emerging market countries. These investments include, but are not limited to, sovereign entities, quasi-sovereign entities and corporations. TCW’s fixed income management philosophy applies a long-term value discipline emphasizing fundamental research, with a strong emphasis on risk and liquidity management. Their top-down/bottom-up research is used to drive the portfolio’s country allocation and security selection decisions.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Trust Launches the First Trust TCW Emerging Market Debt ETF First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”), a leading exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) provider and asset manager, announced today that it has launched a new actively managed ETF, the First Trust TCW Emerging Market Debt ETF (NYSE Arca: EFIX) (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) on Behalf of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating Splunk, Inc. (SPLK) on Behalf of Shareholders
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Closes Upsized $345 Million Initial Public ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update