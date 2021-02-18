 

Freddie Mac Prices $286 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J33

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 15:00  |  44   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates) which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of supplemental multifamily mortgages. The company expects to issue approximately $286 million in K Certificates (K-J33 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about February 26, 2021.

K-J33 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional
Amount (mm) 		Weighted Average
Life (Years) 		Spread
(bps) 		Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-1 $92.000 3.37 S+6 0.4400% 0.4326% $99.9968
A-2 $194.153 6.96 S+24 1.5700% 1.2569% $101.9999
X Non-Offered
  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
  • Co-Managers: Barclays Capital Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC and Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Related Links

The K-J33 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-KJ33 Mortgage Trust (KJ33 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KJ33 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of class B and class R certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-J33 Certificates. 

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 11, 2021; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2020, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information “furnished” to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac Prices $286 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J33 MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates) which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of supplemental multifamily …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Orange: Financial information at December 31, 2020
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Freddie Mac Announces 2020 SHARP Award Winners
12.02.21
Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $360 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization
11.02.21
Mortgage Rates Remain Flat for the Second Consecutive Week
11.02.21
Freddie Mac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
10.02.21
Freddie Mac Appoints Two New Officers Dedicated to Equitable Housing Solutions
09.02.21
Freddie Mac Prices $942 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F99
09.02.21
Freddie Mac Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
05.02.21
Freddie Mac Prices $369 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML Certificates
04.02.21
Freddie Mac Prices $1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-F98
04.02.21
Mortgage Rates Remain Flat