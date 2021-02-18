 

Recruiter.com Launches Subscription Service for Curated Talent

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 15:07  |  49   |   |   

New Video-Based Talent Solution Helps Improve ROI on $200B of Annual Hiring Spend

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an AI-enabled and Video hiring platform with the world's largest network of on-demand recruiters, today announced the launch of its new-to-market product, Scouted by Recruiter.com, a highly specialized candidate curation tool that leverages the power of AI and talent experts to help hiring managers recruit top talent, faster.

To learn more about the new subscription offering, please visit: https://start.recruiter.com/scouted

“Companies spend over $4,000 for each hire they make; Recruiter.com can help both reduce this up-front cost and deliver an increased return on investment,” said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. “Our Scouted product reduces the time-to-hire with video and AI-enabled curation, which saves time and money for hiring managers. Our candidate pool focuses on a specific segment of very high-potential, analytical candidates who significantly raise the talent density of an organization, helping to achieve a better return on human capital investment.”

Through its latest product offering, which equips hiring managers with automation, standardized video profiles, and a wealth of data, Recruiter.com provides clients with the opportunity to more rapidly and more accurately tap into highly curated talent rosters comprised of high-potential early-and-mid-career professionals. Whether you’re hiring for a Chief of Staff, senior analyst, or your first employee, Recruiter.com helps swiftly identify top talent.

Recruiter.com launched its Video platform in Q4 and its on-demand recruiting solution in Q2 of last year. The addition of Scouted by Recruiter.com expands the variety and reach of products available to recruiters and hiring teams looking to amplify their internal efforts through video screening, on-demand hiring, and AI-powered candidate curation.

Scouted by Recruiter.com provides diverse pipelines of high-quality talent on a weekly basis, saving hiring teams tens of hours in the applicant sourcing and screening stage, streamlining processes to ensure a shorter interview-to-hire timeline. The product couples the efficiency of AI-powered tech with human-forward recruiting expertise so that rosters only include applicants who meet a team’s hiring criteria.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recruiter.com Launches Subscription Service for Curated Talent New Video-Based Talent Solution Helps Improve ROI on $200B of Annual Hiring Spend HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an AI-enabled and Video hiring platform with the world's largest network of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Orange: Financial information at December 31, 2020
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin