Safe-T Group Issues Shareholder Letter

Earlier this week, we announced a $9.75 million registered direct offering to significantly strengthen our balance sheet and provide us with sufficient working capital to support our growth. Furthermore, certain of our warrants were exercised over the last week, resulting in additional proceeds to us in excess of $3 million.

At the beginning of 2020, we set two main goals for the company to achieve. The first was to continue our organic growth with our highly scalable business model and the market adoption of our innovative products. Our second goal was to induce growth by identifying opportunities and by acquisitions. During 2020, we completed a successful acquisition of one company.

Upon the closing of our most recent equity offering, we expect to have approximately $23 million in cash to support our M&A strategy and expand our business with synergetic and highly scalable business model companies, with high gross margins and/or advanced innovative technologies for long-term sustainable value.

On a personal note, our current financial position is the strongest it has been since the company was founded and I believe that future opportunities are plentiful. I am highly confident that the new capital will accelerate our revenue trajectory and will allow us to continue investing in people and technology while also positioning us to expand our reach in 2021.

We announced early this year that we expect to report revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 in the range of $4.85 million to $4.95 million, an increase in the range of 48% to 51%, respectively, compared to $3.28 million during 2019. We began 2021 excited to continue our momentum and presence, strengthening collaboration with our distribution partners with virtual events and attending several investor and cybersecurity conferences. We launched a new breakthrough product in early February, a new residential network for the multibillion-dollar sneaker resale market. It utilizes the unique and advanced network capabilities of Safe-T’s business Internet Protocol (IP) proxy platform and its consumer IP proxy solutions.