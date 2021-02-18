EnWave Announces Restructuring and Management Changes at NutraDried Food Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today material changes at its wholly-owned subsidiary, NutraDried Food Company, LLC (“NutraDried”). The changes are designed to improve margins and streamline operations across the business.

Following from a comprehensive review, EnWave is restructuring NutraDried to reduce certain management positions and production staffing. The restructuring will affect approximately 22 employees. Additionally, NutraDried will reduce or eliminate the use of non-essential third-party consultants and contractors as part of operations.

The reductions to staffing are expected to lower annual personnel costs to the Company by approximately C$2 million resulting in an approximate 30% reduction of the total full-time employee expenses. EnWave will incur a one-time severance charge in Q2 2021 of approximately C$600,000 related to this restructuring.

This restructuring is necessary to realign the cost structure at NutraDried relative to the size of its business.

CEO Succession

EnWave has commenced a search for a new executive leader at NutraDried to replace Mr. Mike Pytlinski, NutraDried’s former CEO, who is no longer with the company. It is intended that the new leader will bring a wealth of strategic and hands-on consumer packaged goods industry experience to the organization and complement the existing team.

EnWave is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dan Henriques, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, as the Chief Operating Officer at NutraDried. Mr. Henriques will serve in a dual capacity during the transitional period and will oversee the streamlining of operations at NutraDried.

Streamlining Operations

The changes announced are part of a plan to reduce expenses across NutraDried’s operations, regain focus on the core competencies of the business and to return the business to meaningful profitability through the use of REV technology again. Over the coming weeks the Company plans to take additional steps to further rationalize administrative costs at NutraDried, including reducing and refocusing the marketing strategy and target spending on areas that will maximize value.