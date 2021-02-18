 

EnWave Announces Restructuring and Management Changes at NutraDried Food Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 15:00  |  61   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today material changes at its wholly-owned subsidiary, NutraDried Food Company, LLC (“NutraDried”). The changes are designed to improve margins and streamline operations across the business.

Reduction of Personnel and Third-Party Costs

Following from a comprehensive review, EnWave is restructuring NutraDried to reduce certain management positions and production staffing. The restructuring will affect approximately 22 employees. Additionally, NutraDried will reduce or eliminate the use of non-essential third-party consultants and contractors as part of operations.

The reductions to staffing are expected to lower annual personnel costs to the Company by approximately C$2 million resulting in an approximate 30% reduction of the total full-time employee expenses. EnWave will incur a one-time severance charge in Q2 2021 of approximately C$600,000 related to this restructuring.

This restructuring is necessary to realign the cost structure at NutraDried relative to the size of its business.

CEO Succession

EnWave has commenced a search for a new executive leader at NutraDried to replace Mr. Mike Pytlinski, NutraDried’s former CEO, who is no longer with the company. It is intended that the new leader will bring a wealth of strategic and hands-on consumer packaged goods industry experience to the organization and complement the existing team.

EnWave is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dan Henriques, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, as the Chief Operating Officer at NutraDried. Mr. Henriques will serve in a dual capacity during the transitional period and will oversee the streamlining of operations at NutraDried.

Streamlining Operations

The changes announced are part of a plan to reduce expenses across NutraDried’s operations, regain focus on the core competencies of the business and to return the business to meaningful profitability through the use of REV technology again. Over the coming weeks the Company plans to take additional steps to further rationalize administrative costs at NutraDried, including reducing and refocusing the marketing strategy and target spending on areas that will maximize value.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EnWave Announces Restructuring and Management Changes at NutraDried Food Company VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today material changes at its wholly-owned subsidiary, NutraDried Food Company, LLC (“NutraDried”). The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Orange: Financial information at December 31, 2020
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:32 Uhr
EnWave kündigt Umstrukturierung und Veränderungen im Management bei NutraDried Food an
11.02.21
EnWave veröffentlicht White Paper über Materialvorteile von REV Trocknnungsverfahren für Cannabis
11.02.21
EnWave Publishes White Paper on Material Advantages of REV Drying Cannabis
11.02.21
EnWave verkauft dritte REV-Maschine an die U.S. Army zur Herstellung von Nahkampf-Militärverpflegung
10.02.21
EnWave Sells Third REV Machine to U.S. Army for Production of Close Combat Military Rations
09.02.21
EnWave unterzeichnet Anlagenkaufvertrag mit Nanuva Ingredients zur Erweiterung der kommerziellen Produktionskapazität in Chile
09.02.21
EnWave Signs Equipment Purchase Agreement with Nanuva Ingredients to Expand Commercial Manufacturing Capacity in Chile
26.01.21
Merck nennt REV-Technologie von EnWave als schnellere, praktikable Trocknungsalternative zur Fläschchen-basierten Lyophilisation für Impfstoffe und Biologika
26.01.21
Merck cites EnWave’s REV Technology as a Faster, Viable Drying Alternative to Vial-Based Lyophilization for Vaccines and Biologics

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:37 Uhr
3.278
ENWAVE CORPORATION mit grosser Zukunft?!