Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and $0.05625 for each Preferred share ($0.675 annually). Distributions are payable March 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at February 26, 2021.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $20.78 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.19 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $29.97.