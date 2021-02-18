 

IMAC Holdings Adds Regenerative Wound Care Service in Regeneration Centers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 15:00  |  40   |   |   

Insurance to Reimburse Services Providing Cell-Based Amniotic-Infused Mesh Application to Chronic Non-Healing Wounds and Diabetic Foot Ulcers

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announces regenerative medicine service expansion to include treatment for chronic wounds through cell-based amniotic-infused mesh applications in IMAC Regeneration Centers.

The treatment consists of a medical doctor, physician assistant, or nurse practitioner applying an amniotic tissue mesh patch to chronic non-healing wounds that may restrict movement, such as diabetic foot ulcers. Bioengineered skin and soft tissue substitutes have designated Medicare procedure codes (CMS HCPCS) and are considered medically necessary and reimbursed if the medical appropriateness criteria are met. IMAC received reimbursement for services during a successful pilot program in the Chicago market.

“We regularly seek to expand our importance and value to communities we serve. With the performance of our physical therapy services, we have learned the significance of non-healing wounds, the unmet need for non-surgical treatment of the wounds, and the detriment diabetic foot ulcers have on one’s movement,” commented Jeffrey Ervin, IMAC’s Chief Executive Officer. “The mesh application provides us the potential to gain additional revenue from existing and new patients. But the most exciting part for the patient is no or minimal out of pocket expense with the prospect of putting an end to a chronic non-healing wound.”

Chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers, are responsible for a large portion of time, effort, and cost in the medical community. An economic evaluation of the impact, cost, and Medicare policy implications of nonhealing wounds performed in the mid 2010s showed that nearly 15% of Medicare beneficiaries (8.2 million) were treated for some type of wound (surgical, arterial, venous, traumatic, pressure, or diabetic foot ulcer) or wound-related infection. A subsequent 2017 study noted that total Medicare spending estimates for diabetic foot ulcers alone reached as high as $18.7 billion, with the cost expected to rise with both inflation and the rising numbers of those diagnosed with diabetes.1 Diabetic foot ulcers are difficult to treat, difficult to heal, are likely to become chronic and often limit movement.

