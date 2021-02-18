Taronis Fuels Releases Second MagneGas Sustainability Study

The study specifically focused on the safety and environmental impact of the emissions produced by acetylene compared to MagneGas, the Company’s proprietary, renewable metal cutting fuel product. In the study, Arizona State University’s engineering team calculated that acetylene produces 0.112 kilograms of carbon dioxide for every cubic foot of gas combusted. In comparison, MagneGas only generates 0.034 kilograms of carbon dioxide for each cubic foot combusted. This represents a 70% lower carbon footprint in favor of MagneGas. The full report can be viewed here:

PHOENIX, AZ, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today released a new sustainability study conducted by engineers from Arizona State University’s School of Sustainability. The report is titled, “Acetylene E MagneGas2 End-use and Safety Assessment, A Comparative end-use environmental impact and safety analysis of acetylene and Taronis’ MagneGas2.”

Taronis Fuels Technology Validation Library

Two of the members of the engineering team at Arizona State University’s School of Sustainability also volunteered to be interviewed after the release of the study. This video can be viewed on the Company’s website here:

Taronis Fuels – The Sustainable Fuel Alternative

“This represents a second significant validation point regarding the sustainability of MagneGas as an environmentally superior alternative to acetylene,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “In the fourth quarter of 2020, we released our first Arizona State University study, which validated that the manufacturing process of MagneGas has up to an 85% lower carbon footprint versus the acetylene process. When combined with this new data, which demonstrates that MagneGas itself has a further 70% lower carbon footprint, this means that the combined manufacturing and combustion of MagneGas is 95% less carbon intense than acetylene.”

“These validation studies should prove to be instrumental as we market MagneGas to federal and state government bodies with a clear sustainability mandate, and to the chief sustainability officers of leading business across the US. With the Biden administration’s strong emphasis on climate change, we feel this is an ideal time to be marketing the compelling sustainability benefits of MagneGas in the marketplace,” concluded Mr. Mahoney.