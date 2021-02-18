REPEAT -- Pure Extracts and Canada House Wellness Group sign agreement to distribute concentrate products through existing provincial distribution channels

 

Pure Extracts and Canada House Wellness Group sign agreement to distribute concentrate products through existing provincial distribution channels

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts”) a plant-based extraction company, focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, and Canada House Wellness Group (CSE: CHV) ("Canada House"), a fully integrated medical cannabis company (together “the Companies”), are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Cannabis 2.0 distribution agreement (the "Agreement"). Under the terms of the Agreement, Canada House's wholly owned subsidiary, Abba Medix Corp. ("Abba"), will distribute Pure Extracts' line of concentrate products through its established provincial distribution channels.

"We've been extremely impressed with the Pure Extracts team and the brand presence they have established, particularly in the western provinces, and are looking forward to supporting their commercialization efforts in a mutually beneficial way," commented Chris Churchill-Smith, Canada House CEO. Pure Extracts’ CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, added, "This Agreement allows us to quickly and efficiently get our outstanding line of full spectrum oil vape and edible products to retail buyers across Canada while our Sales Amendment application is being processed by Health Canada."

About Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)
The Company features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On September 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and the Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020. Find out more at https://pureextractscorp.com/.

For further information please contact Empire Communications Group at (604) 343-2724.

About Canada House Wellness Group

Canada House Wellness Group is the parent company of Abba Medix Corp., a Licensed Producer in Pickering, Ontario that produces high quality medical grade cannabis; IsoCanMed Inc., a Licensed Producer in Louiseville, Québec growing best-in-class indoor cannabis, in its 64,000 sq. ft. production facility employing state-of-the-art vertical, aeroponic production methodologies; Canada House Clinics Inc., with clinics across the country that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from simple and complex medical conditions; and Knalysis Technologies, a provider of fully customizable, cloud-based software that links physician, provider, and patient to data that supports treatment with medical cannabis.

