 

Ria Money Transfer Extends Official Atlético de Madrid Sponsorship

Ria Money Transfer increases back-of-shirt and official money transfer partner sponsorship term with 10-time La Liga champions

BUENA PARK, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ria Money Transfer, subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) and a global leader in the cross-border money transfer industry, announced today the extension of its ongoing back-of-shirt and official money transfer partner sponsorship deal with Atlético de Madrid. Increasing the term from 4 years to 5 years, the Ria-branded shirt launched in 2019 will now be sported by the club’s first teams for all domestic competitions until 2024.

The extension of the partnership means Ria can continue to nurture and grow its relationship with Atlético’s famed fanbase, providing a way for customers to stay connected with the club wherever they are. With a core ethos of integrating communities across the world, the unifying power of football represents the ideal channel through which Ria can build further on its global brand and bring people together.

“Ria is forged on teamwork, passion, commitment and the improvement of people’s lives. We recognized all those attributes in Atlético de Madrid when we began this journey together and we’re delighted to be building on those shared values through the extension of our partnership,” said Juan Bianchi, CEO of Euronet’s Money Transfer Segment. “Being Atlético’s official sponsor and money transfer partner supports and complements Ria’s worldwide brand awareness intentions perfectly and enables us to stay connected to our millions of customers around the world through the global passion that is football.”

To celebrate the continuation of the partnership, Ria will be premiering a short film featuring Atlético players, Thomas Lemar, Luis Suarez, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Héctor Herrera. The film highlights how critical being able to send money back home to loved ones is for millions of people around the world, and the essential part Ria’s remittance services play in that process.

The film tells the true story of a Madrid barber from the Dominican Republic who, just as he was on the verge of having to give up on his dreams, had a visit for a haircut from Thomas Lemar. Lemar spread the word among his teammates who also began to visit him. His business began to blossom enabling him to transfer money home to his family in the DR through Ria, providing for them and supporting their own aspirations.

Remittances represent a lifeline and a main source of income for millions of families and businesses around the world. Through its competitive rates and financial services accessibility, Ria is committed to fostering financial inclusion among its customers and communities. Together, Ria believes we can create a world in which people are empowered to build the life they dream of, no matter who they are or where they are.

About Ria Money Transfer

Ria Money Transfer, a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), delivers innovative financial services including fast, secure, and affordable global money transfers. With the second most extensive cash settlement network and the largest direct bank deposit network in the world, Ria gets money to where it matters.

Ria’s integration into Euronet Worldwide’s REV Payments Cloud provides a gateway to a suite of state-of-the-art fintech products and services, advancing the company to the forefront of our industry. Bridging the gap between digital and physical transactions, our omnichannel products and services, together with our rapidly expanding alternative global payout capabilities, provide unprecedented consumer choice; these include agents and partners, real-time payments, home delivery, mobile wallets, and cardless ATM payout (exclusively with Ria).

Our global infrastructure facilitates financial access to customers and partners alike, promoting economic growth around the world by opening new market opportunities. At Ria, we open ways for a better everyday life. 

Wertpapier


