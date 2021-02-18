 

“Willy’s Wonderland” Delivers in its World Premiere at Home as a PVOD Release

Nicolas Cage Thriller is Expected to Add to Q1 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Screen Media Ventures, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, announced today the successful opening weekend Premium Video-On-Demand (“PVOD”) release of horror thriller Willy’s Wonderland, starring Nicolas Cage.

The feature by Landmark Studio Group (“Landmark”) is directed by Kevin Lewis from a screenplay written by G.O. Parsons. In Willy’s Wonderland, a quiet loner (Cage) finds himself stranded in a remote town when his car breaks down. Unable to pay for the repairs he needs, he agrees to spend the night cleaning Willy’s Wonderland, an abandoned family fun center. But this wonderland has a dark secret that the “The Janitor” is about to discover. He soon finds himself trapped inside Willy's and locked in an epic battle with the possessed animatronic mascots that roam the halls. To survive, he must fight his way through each of them.

Willy’s Wonderland has quickly become a fan favorite as evidenced by the Rotten Tomato audience score of 80% and the tens of millions of impressions of the movie’s trailer,” stated David Ozer, CEO of Landmark.

“We are thrilled with the U.S. opening weekend performance for Willy’s Wonderland, and are expecting to see continued momentum into the second weekend,” said David Fannon, President of Screen Media. “We anticipate this movie will add to our Q1 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.”

Willy’s Wonderland is produced by Nicolas Cage, Mike Nilon, Grant Cramer, Jeremy Daniel Davis, David Ozer and Bryan Lord. The Executive Producers are Tim Rouhana, David Nagelberg, David Fannon, Mark Damon, Seth Needle, Tamara Birkemoe, Adam Rifkin, Victor Perillo, Scott Harbert, and Jake Seal. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media Ventures, LLC, the film’s global distributor, has sold into key territories around the world, including U.K., Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany, Asia, Middle East, and Latin America.

Screen Media released Willy’s Wonderland in select theaters and is increasing the number of theatrical screens by 50% for the upcoming weekend. View the official trailer on YouTube.

ABOUT SCREEN MEDIA VENTURES
Screen Media Ventures, LLC, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, acquires the rights to high quality, independent television series and feature films. Screen Media Ventures acquires worldwide rights for distribution through theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, video-on-demand, and new digital media platforms. The company acquires AVOD rights for third party networks and is the main supplier of content for Crackle Plus and other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment properties. With a library of over 1,500 television series and motion pictures, Screen Media Ventures is one of the largest independent suppliers of high-quality tv series and motion pictures to U.S. and international broadcast markets, cable networks, home video outlets and new media venues. For more information, visit: www.screenmedia.net.

