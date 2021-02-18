 

Secure Identity Alliance launches Global Identity Report

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 15:30  |  29   |   |   

Giving Voice to Digital Identities Worldwide explores the use cases, governance, technological choices and go-to-market strategies of 25 government ID programs around the world

Download the new report here: https://secureidentityalliance.org/utilities/news-en/entry/giving-voice-to-digital-identities-worldwide-1-1

PARIS, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With digital identity gaining considerable momentum, Secure Identity Alliance today publishes Giving Voice to Digital Identities Worldwide, a new report charting the current state of government-led identity projects across the globe.

 

Giving Voice to Digital Identities Worlwide

 

Developed in association with onepoint (www.groupeonepoint.com), and featuring insights from 25 government agencies, the report paints a compelling picture of the value of ID-based digital services in the social and economic lives of countries around the world.

Highlighting examples of best practice and uncovering lessons learned from real-life deployments, the report illustrates the wide-ranging uses of digital and mobile identity – from supporting victims of domestic violence, through civil registration to securing access to online government services with facial recognition.

Uncovering insights for ID-based digital service design, planning and delivery.

Of particular interest to governments, Giving Voice to Digital Identities Worldwide does more than simply report on programs, as co-author Yannick Ragonneau, Partner at onepoint explains:

"We wanted to understand government programmes' unique design and deployment challenges, the individual success factors and, with multiple paths to delivering Digital ID, why they chose their particular route forward. This approach offers a much richer source of insight for both public and private organizations."

Technical evolution, a wider acceptance of digital services and the impact of the global pandemic have combined to create what Philippe Barreau, Chairman of the Secure Identity Alliance, describes as a "tipping point."

"We are seeing a range of societal, economic and technological forces colliding to drive a new era of innovative trusted ID services – redefining how people interact with both public authorities and the private sector. But, as the report findings suggest, delivering on this promise requires ID schemes are trusted, inclusive and built on a robust digital identity framework."

Discussing the report at the festival of Identity.

On 18 February 2021, government representatives from Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Italy and Portugal discussed the report findings, common themes and the guiding principles proving critical for digital and mobile ID driving usage, adoption and success. Watch here: https://secureidentityalliance.org/news-events/events/entry/giving-voice-to-digital-identities-worldwide.

About the Secure Identity Alliance

Secure Identity Alliance is dedicated to supporting the provision of legal, trusted identity for all, and to drive the development of inclusive digital services necessary for sustainable, worldwide economic growth and prosperity.

We believe legal, trusted identity is the cornerstone of rights protection, social inclusion and digital economic development - and the access point to a wide range of essential public and private services.

We bring together public, private and non-government organizations to foster international collaboration on the issues of legal and digital identity, to help shaping policy and to provide technical and implementation guidance for identity systems.

Its Board Members are IDEMIA, IN Groupe, Thales and Veridos.

For more information on the Secure Identity Alliance, visit: www.secureidentityalliance.org.
Follow us on Twitter at @secureidentity1.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1440599/Secure_Identity_Alliance.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Secure Identity Alliance launches Global Identity Report Giving Voice to Digital Identities Worldwide explores the use cases, governance, technological choices and go-to-market strategies of 25 government ID programs around the world Download the new report here: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Parkopedia Launches Dedicated Japan Business
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare ...
EpiVax Announces Participation in International Consortium for Development of Next-Generation ...
Jaguar Racing Welcomes Micro Focus As Official Technical Partner To Accelerate Performance On And ...
Immunovia Full Year Report 2020
Vax-Immune Diagnostics Takes Innovative Women's Health Diagnostic Device to European Markets to ...
Southampton F.C. Launches New 'Saints' App Utilising Realife Tech's Mobile Fan Solutions
T-cell Therapy Market Size Worth $20.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 20.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Rix.GG hires legendary tournament admin Umar "Maru" Aswat
Titel
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Sputnik V authorized in 26 countries
Theragnostics Announces a research collaboration with Essen University Hospital to study THG-008 ...
BioVaxys Announces Appointment of Corporate Advisor
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods