 

DGAP-News ADM Energy PLC: ADM extends agreement with Trafigura

DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Agreement
ADM Energy PLC: ADM extends agreement with Trafigura

18.02.2021 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

18 February 2021

ADM Energy PLC
("ADM" or the "Company")

Statement re. share price movement

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, notes the recent movement in the Company's share price.

The Company confirms that it was in discussions with its shareholders, funding partners and prospective and new investors in connection with a possible equity fundraising, including via a placing, and investment opportunity in an existing discovery in Nigeria. The Company further confirms that it has terminated the discussions in respect of the placing but remains in discussion with one of its funding partners and certain other potential investors in respect of a possible subscription ("Fundraise"). The Directors expect that, should the Fundraise proceed, for which there can be no certainty, the Fundraise will likely be concluded at a premium to the current share price at the time of this announcement and it is the intention of the Directors to participate in the Fundraise.

The Company is continuing discussions in respect of the investment opportunity which are at an advanced stage, however, there is also no certainty that the investment will be made.

Completion of the investment opportunity is not conditional on the Fundraise but it is expected that any proceeds from the Fundraise would be put towards the investment opportunity and provide the Company with additional working capital.

A further update will be provided in due course.
 

Enquiries:

ADM Energy plc +44 20 7459 4718
Osamede Okhomina, CEO  
www.admenergyplc.com  
   
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880
(Nominated Adviser)  
Jo Turner, James Caithie  
   
Arden Partners plc +44 20 7614 5900
(Lead Broker)  
Paul Shackleton, Dan Gee-Summons  
   
Hybridan LLP +44 20 3764 2341
(Joint Broker)  
Claire Louise Noyce  
   
Oddo Seydler Bank AG +49 69 920540
(Designated Sponsor)  
Michael B. Thiriot  
   
Luther Pendragon +44 20 7618 9100
(Financial PR)  
Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Joe Quinlan  
 
