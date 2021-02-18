Wilshire Phoenix Launches Innovative Gold ETF on NYSE Arca (WGLD)

"The industry constantly touts innovation, but often disappoints by failing to deliver any meaningful new products for investors. In contrast, WGLD offers all investors immediate access to an entirely distinct strategy and structure in a transparent and efficient manner," said Bill Herrmann, managing partner at Wilshire Phoenix. "WGLD combines an institutional-like strategy with retail-level ease of access to offer a dynamic, first-of-its-kind ETF. Today marks a considerable milestone for Wilshire's wShares as we plan to offer many more accessible products that combine institutional-like characteristics with our thoughtful approach."

Wilshire Phoenix , a leader of innovation in the financial services industry, announces the debut of the Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSE Arca: WGLD). WGLD tracks the Wilshire Gold Index, which seeks to outperform a stand-alone investment in gold and reduce its volatility without the use of any futures, leverage, or derivatives. The launch of WGLD marks significant innovation for commodities-based ETFs and the overall fund space.

Long considered a safe-haven asset, gold reached all-time highs in 2020 as investors grappled with heightened market uncertainty. Despite its prominence, gold has often exhibited significant volatility, and WGLD seeks to mitigate that risk.

"We took a hard look at the ETF landscape and saw plenty of opportunities to deliver an innovative product for investors," said Will Cai, partner and head of Wilshire's wShares. "Many investors underestimate or get spooked by volatility, which can lead to poor decision making. We wanted to limit some of that uncertainty with the creation of WGLD."

Developed by the Wilshire Phoenix team, the proprietary index utilizes an adaptive exposure approach to automatically rebalance physical gold and cash based on changing market conditions. This rebalancing allows for a passive investment vehicle to seek more robust performance and a decreased risk profile when compared to a stand-alone investment in physical gold. WGLD does not make use of any futures, leverage, or derivatives to achieve its investment objective.

Investors can learn more about the fund at www.wShares.com.

About Wilshire Phoenix

Wilshire Phoenix develops innovative indexes, ETFs, and other financial products that seek to respond to the various challenges that investors face in today's increasingly complex global markets. Whether providing solutions for institutional or individual investors, Wilshire Phoenix delivers unparalleled access to unique and differentiated investment strategies.