 

State Street Appoints New Global Chief Marketing Officer

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced that Theresa McLaughlin has been named the firm’s new global chief marketing officer. McLaughlin joins from TD Bank Financial Group where she served as global chief marketing, customer experience & corporate citizenship officer for the past eight years. She will report to Julia McCarthy, executive vice president and global head of client experience for State Street.

Theresa McLaughlin, State Street's new global chief marketing officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our purpose at State Street is to create better outcomes for the world’s investors and the people they serve, and we are thrilled to have Theresa’s expertise on board to lead our global marketing organization,” said McCarthy. “Theresa has a proven track record of building brands that reflect the strength of their respective business and we look forward to her bringing the skills and leadership to further enhance our global reach and impact.”

Prior to her role with TD Bank, McLaughlin held various leadership positions that spanned more than 18 years in the financial services industry, including serving as the chief marketing officer at Citizens Financial Group, Division of Royal Bank of Scotland. McLaughlin is a bronze Cannes Lion Winner, received recognition from IR Magazine for Best ESG Reporting and a winner of the NAMIC Excellence in Multicultural Marketing Awards. She was previously on the Board of the Pathways for Education as well as a Board member of the Boston Ad Club and Boston Food Bank.

“I’m very excited to be joining State Street at this critical time for clients and am looking forward to leading a marketing organization that is such a critical driver of business growth,” said McLaughlin.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $38.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of December 31, 2020 includes approximately $75 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

