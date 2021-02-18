 

Integrity Applications Issues Shareholder Update Letter

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 15:30  |  42   |   |   

Wilmington, DE and Ashdod, Israel, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Applications, Inc. (www.integrity-app.com) (IGAP), innovator of GlucoTrack, a non-invasive device for measuring glucose levels in people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes, issued a letter to its shareholders providing an update on its business.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

2020 was an important operational year for the Company, even in light of the widespread effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope all of you have stayed healthy and safe during these difficult times. This pandemic has exposed the need for the adoption of innovative digital health technologies for chronic diseases and we believe more than ever that the GlucoTrack platform that we are building will be well suited for addressing the critical market need as it relates to those suffering with diabetes and prediabetes.

Talent development, recruiting and organizational health have been a critical focus of the Company over the last 12 months. We are thrilled to have attracted high-quality individuals to the Company, each of whom bring extensive experience in their respective fields. We have bolstered our Senior Management with the recruitment of Erez Ben-Zvi, a highly experienced MedTech development professional who joined us last year as Vice President of Product, and recently took on the additional role of General Manager, and Shalom Shushan, a seasoned executive who joined us as Chief Technology Officer. Paul V. Goode PhD, who has a decorated career developing innovative medical technologies, including at DexCom and MiniMed, joined our board of directors. Several highly talented and accomplished executives joined the Company as senior advisors to the Board. These include Yair Briman, the former CEO of Philips Healthcare Informatics, Daniel McCaffrey MBA MA, a world-renowned behavioral scientist and digital health expert currently at Samsung Health and formerly of Dexcom, and Dr. Alexander Raykhman PhD, a measurement and artificial intelligence expert. We intend to continue to invest in our talent and to expand and strengthen all areas within the company.

We continue to manage our burn rate and reduce debt that had accumulated under prior management. Together with the $15,000,000 capital raise completed in 2020, the company has entered 2021 with a strong balance sheet and cash position.

The Company has performed a top-down analysis of the current GlucoTrack model to identify areas of potential enhancement, as it relates to the platform, integrations, sensor technologies, accuracy as well as costs to manufacture. The result of this comprehensive review is an accelerated development plan for the next generation GlucoTrack, what we refer to as GT 2.0. GT 2.0 will be a completely wireless and rechargeable earclip to be paired with a smartphone, with more capabilities and features, increased accuracy, significantly greater margins for the Company and lower cost to the end-user as compared to the current model GlucoTrack. Management is executing and GT 2.0 is now under development.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Integrity Applications Issues Shareholder Update Letter Wilmington, DE and Ashdod, Israel, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Integrity Applications, Inc. (www.integrity-app.com) (IGAP), innovator of GlucoTrack, a non-invasive device for measuring glucose levels in people with Type 2 diabetes and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Orange: Financial information at December 31, 2020
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Integrity Applications Announces the Promotion of Erez Ben-Zvi to General Manager