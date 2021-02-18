Men’s Fashion Retailer to Power Product Search with Celebros Search by Bridgeline

The company, headquartered in Munich, is the largest German plus-size menswear retailer throughout the entire German-speaking region with 14 stores in Germany, one in Austria and two online stores.

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that a leading German menswear retailer selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline as their eCommerce search solution.

Bridgeline’s Celebros search was selected as their on-site search because of its intelligent, machine learning algorithms that understand user behavior and trends to provide customers with accurate and hyper-relevant search results and recommendations. The company implemented Celebros to drive its global product search and to allow customers to search on sale products across its multi-lingual and multiple currency websites.

“We know that a positive product search experience translates into increased conversions and transactions,” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “We’re very proud of our simple setup process that helps customers see that positive experience quickly, allowing them to start seeing the positive ROI that Celebros can deliver,” Kahn added.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values with its Unbound cloud-based marketing platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.



